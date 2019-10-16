Society

9th annual Chicago Ideas Week connects Chicagoans, inspires change in the world

In honor of the ninth annual Chicago Ideas Week, Chicago Ideas CEO Jessica Malkin joined ABC7 Chicago in studio to discuss the programming.

The week long Chicago Ideas festival wraps up on October 17, after a week of connecting Chicagoans and sharing ideas. Topics ranged from U.S. Politics to social media, and the cannabis industry.

This year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Hillary Clinton in conversation and Chelsea Clinton made an appearance during the "State of the Union" session.

Chicago Ideas is a nonprofit platform that seeks to connect Chicagoans and inspire change.

Remaining sessions in this year's festival include "Who do your kids trust more - you or YouTube?" Wednesday October 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Museum of Contemporary Art and "Resilience is the Secret to Success" Thursday October 17 at 12 p.m. at the Harris Theater.
