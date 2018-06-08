SOCIETY

Chicago joins relief effort for victims of Guatemala eruption

Fundraisers and donation collections are underway in Chicago to help victims of a volcanic eruption in Guatemala. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A volcanic eruption in Guatemala Sunday impacted thousands, and several efforts are underway in Chicago to help the victims more than 2,000 miles away.

Chicago's Guatemalan Consul General's office has released a list of donation drop-off locations and fundraising events happening throughout the Chicago area. About 50,000 Guatemalans live in Illinois, mostly in Chicago.

"I think the Guatemalan community is getting united," said Consul General Billy Munoz, referring the Chicago events taking place during the next few weeks. "It's important to try to send a message to the Guatemalan people that we are in this together."



Northwest Side restaurant Latin Patio is a drop-off center and fundraising location.

Owner and president of the Guatemalan Coalition of the Midwest Pablo Pineda is also the president of the Guatemalan Coalition of the Midwest said he wanted to "invite everybody to help because this is a sad situation we are living in Guatemala."

A stack of donations piled up in Pineda's restaurant. Items like masks and toothbrushes are critical, but Pineda also wants to send money to first responders who are dealing with victims near the volcano.

"We are collecting money to send to the hospitals and the fire department from Guatemala because they are needing a lot of things," Pineda said.

The Consul General has released a detailed list of items to donate, including:

Work Boots
Latex Gloves
Safety Glasses
Masks
Rescue Ropes
Towels
Burn Medications
First Aid Kits
Sheets
Diapers
Trash Bags

Non-Perishable Items, like beans, rice and sugar

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Dios de Pacto Church
5145 W. Grand Avenue, Chicago

Carnicerias Jimenez
4204 W. North Avenue, Chicago
3850 W. Fullerton Avenue, Chicago
5330 W. Belmont, Chicago
3850 W. North Avenue, Chicago
550 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling
240 W. Lake, Addison
717 Broadway St, Melrose Park
559 Main St., West Chicago

Mission Cristiana Church
1615 W. Morse, Chicago

Latin Patio Restaurant
3115 N. Central, Chicago
Tortugas Restaurant
3224 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago

The following fundraising events will also benefit victims of the eruption:

Latin Patio
June 9-10
3115 N. Central, Chicago

Phoenix Restaurant
June 9-10
1932 E. Higgins Road, Elk Grove Village

Restaurante Las Delicias
June 12th
4010 W. Montrose, Chicago

Pollo Campero
June 16th
4830 N. Pulaski, Chicago

Committee for Central America
June 23
3816 W. Montrose
