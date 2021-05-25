George Floyd

MLK Jr., Malcom X honored in Chicago lakefront art installation 'Demand Justice'

George Floyd Anniversary: Chicago lakefront art installation 'Demand Justice' honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Malcom X

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Images of Dr. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X are part of a temporary installation called Demand Justice.

It's located across from Buckingham Fountain along Chicago's Lakefront in an area known as Queens Landing.

Maxwell Emcays is an artist with Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Event. He created the piece of meticulously-fitted cut wood with paint and a clear mesh to catch the light a couple of years ago.

"I think it was important for this piece to be acknowledged today on the anniversary of the day George Floyd was killed," said Emcays. "The art piece is about bringing together of ideas finding the middle ground."

Emcays said the symbolism of the two men with different philosophies to combat injustice is important to see especially at this moment in history.

"Let this art piece be a beacon of hope, let it be a reminder of the work we still have to do as a city as a community as a country," said Emcays.

His work is catching the attention of people passing by.

"I was immediately struck by it, I recognize the faces of Malcom X and Dr. King and I found it striking that they were together," said Jen Gillan. "So I had to go see it and see what it was about."

"We all need some healing, we are coming out of our cage, I call it my cage, this is good we need something that brings us all together," said Bernie Powell.

"I really admire the efforts that the group took to get this exhibit in here and I hope they can make it a permanent exhibition. it's great I think it's what we need," said Rickie Cowin.

Demand Justice will be around until June 22nd. Emcays said he hopes to eventually find a permanent location for it.

