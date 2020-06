Chicago protests: Man walks 46 miles to Kankakee for each year of George Floyd's life

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protests and demonstrations have erupted for the past week across the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.Keenan Love, a young man from Chicago, decided to put on his own silent protest in Floyd's memory, by walking 46 miles to Kankakee to represent every year of Floyd's life.Love started the walk at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at South Cicero Avenue and West 83rd Street in Chicago.The City of Kankakee posted a picture of Love on their Facebook page as he completed his journey Monday.Many people showed their support by sharing his journey on social media and some people even joined him along the way.