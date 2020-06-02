Society

Chicago protests: Man walks 46 miles to Kankakee for each year of George Floyd's life

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Chicago man, Keenan Love, walked 46 miles to Kankakee over the weekend to represent each year of George Floyd's life.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protests and demonstrations have erupted for the past week across the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.

Keenan Love, a young man from Chicago, decided to put on his own silent protest in Floyd's memory, by walking 46 miles to Kankakee to represent every year of Floyd's life.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin, police officer accused in George Floyd's death, charged with murder

Love started the walk at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at South Cicero Avenue and West 83rd Street in Chicago.

WATCH: Chicago protests: Peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Logan Square culminates in speech about police brutality

The City of Kankakee posted a picture of Love on their Facebook page as he completed his journey Monday.

RELATED: George Floyd's funeral set for Tuesday, June 9, in Houston

Many people showed their support by sharing his journey on social media and some people even joined him along the way.
