SOCIETY

Chicago named 9th most sinful US city in new ranking

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago has just been named the 9th most sinful city in the U.S. See what cities made the top 5.

Jonathon Sadowski
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago holds many names: The Second City. The City of Broad Shoulders. The Windy City. And now, it is the ninth Most Sinful City, according to a new study.

Though you won't be rolling the dice at a casino in the Loop, finance site WalletHub found that Chicago qualified to be in the top 10 most sinful cities.

WalletHub rated 182 American cities based on metrics such as crime rates, excessive drinking, rate of gambling disorders and hate groups per capita.

On a 100-point scale, Chicago scored 50.98 points and ranked sixth in the country in the categories of "lust" and "vanity."

Unsurprisingly, Las Vegas gets to keep its Sin City moniker. It was named the most sinful city, beating Los Angeles by a decisive margin.
Watch the video above to see which other cities are more sinful than Chicago.

The small city of South Burlington, Vermont, home to Ben & Jerry's ice cream, was found to be the least sinful city. It received a score of 21.19.

To see the rest of the results, view the full study here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcrimegamblingdrinkingChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
See where Illinois ranks in study of most charitable states
Giving Tuesday kicks off donation season for Chicago area nonprofits
Giving Tuesday: ABC7's 'Stuff the Truck' event
PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations
More Society
Top Stories
Beecher band teacher suspended after hidden cameras found at high school
South Side school still without power after snowstorm
Catholic schools, parishes in Chicago could face closure
Hang glider holds on for dear life after pilot fails to strap him in
Trial begins for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
Home invaders restrain, rob elderly woman in Evanston
Woman, 70, hit by Pink Line train in Cicero dies
Show More
See where Illinois ranks in study of most charitable states
Chicago Weather: Thousands remain without power after snowstorm hits Chicago area
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
Armed robber hits businesses in Edgewater, Andersonville
Woman, 60, shot to death in Far South Side home
More News