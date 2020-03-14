Coronavirus

Chicago Park District cleaning facilities for displaces CPS students during school closures due to COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois is closing all schools in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 as the number of cases statewide reached 46.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced that all public and private K-12 schools will close from Tuesday, March 17, through March 30.

The announcement Friday came as Illinois health officials announced 14 more patients have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The Chicago Park District will have certain facilities open next week for Chicago Public Schools students needing a place to go during the school closures.

Beginning Tuesday, expanded programs will be available at 18 designated parks throughout the city from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the facilities are being cleaned and prepared this weekend to accommodate students.

Regularly scheduled Chicago Park District programs will be suspended.
