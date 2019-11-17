Society

Chicago photographer leads photo shoot for Michigan girl who wasn't allowed to take school picture

A Chicago photographer was among dozens of professionals that came together to help a Michigan girl who wasn't allowed to take her school picture.

Jermaine Horton drove hours to lead a photo shoot for 8-year-old Marian Scott.

It was a happy turn of events after what happened to Marian at her charter school, WILX-TV reported. Last month, she was prohibited from taking her school picture because her hair's color was not natural, as the school's handbook requires.

But at the recent photo shoot, Marian proudly wore her red braid extensions that originally kept her from getting her photo taken at her school.

"It was fun. You got to pose and got to be yourself," the third-grader said.

But Marian said she felt that she lost part of herself on that school picture day. Her parents ultimately pulled her out of the school.

Photographer Jermaine Horton said, "Confidence is a process, especially when you are rebuilding someone's confidence, especially a child because they are so fragile."

Horton said the photographers wanted to make sure Marian felt special during her photo shoot, and continuing through her life.

Marian's dad said he hopes the incident leads to more conversation about equity in school policies.
