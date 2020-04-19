Chicago police get hundreds of handmade face masks to protect against COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers are getting new handmade masks with filters inside for extra protection against COVID-19.Over 500 new cotton masks are being produced with the help of Chicago fashion designer Barbara Bates, along with W&W Towing Company.Bates and Earl Walker, owner of W&W Towing Company, announced their partnership to produce face masks for the Chicago Police Department and other first reponders on Sunday.Bates said the masks have the highest rating of MERV filters, or minimum efficiency reporting value.More than 330 members of the Chicago Police Department have reported positive for COVID-19, as of late Friday.Of the 334 confirmed cases, 299 are sworn members and 16 are civilian members.19 members have reported positive for COVID-19, but are awaiting medical confirmation.