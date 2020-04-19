coronavirus chicago

Chicago police get hundreds of handmade face masks to protect against COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers are getting new handmade masks with filters inside for extra protection against COVID-19.

Over 500 new cotton masks are being produced with the help of Chicago fashion designer Barbara Bates, along with W&W Towing Company.

Bates and Earl Walker, owner of W&W Towing Company, announced their partnership to produce face masks for the Chicago Police Department and other first reponders on Sunday.

Bates said the masks have the highest rating of MERV filters, or minimum efficiency reporting value.

More than 330 members of the Chicago Police Department have reported positive for COVID-19, as of late Friday.

Of the 334 confirmed cases, 299 are sworn members and 16 are civilian members.

19 members have reported positive for COVID-19, but are awaiting medical confirmation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoillinoisface maskcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicchicago police departmentcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
What to know about Illinois' 30,357 COVID-19 cases
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 30K
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
River North's Bub City offers take-home food, drink kits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Northern Illinois mayors ask Gov. Pritzker to reopen businesses
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 30K
District 214 student dies, likely due to COVID-19: supt.
Man posing as officer kills 13 in Canada shooting
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Trump, coronavirus task force holds daily press briefing | LIVE
1 dead, 22 wounded so far in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 30,357 COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 outbreak at Chicago meat packing plant sparks calls for investigation
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly clear, chilly Sunday night
Bill Cosby denied 'compassionate release' amid COVID-19
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
More TOP STORIES News