Chicago Police Department looks for new recruits at open house event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Those interested in career with the Chicago Police Department got a chance to learn about what it takes to join the force on Saturday.

The department held a recruitment open house at its Education and Training Academy on the Near West Side. Members from the bomb squad, canine unit, SWAT and other teams answered questions and showcased some of their talents.

"Once you go through the job market and see we are probably one of the best choices you can take, you're going to realize, 'It's a good idea I applied instead of waiting and losing this opportunity,'" said Officer Amber Kandel.

Attendees learned about the job, benefits and what it takes to wear the uniform.

"It's a challenge, but at the same time, I believe the academy prepares you well," said Alejandra Cardoso, who attended the event.

Those who were unable attend the open house can still apply on the Chicago Police Department website.
The deadline to apply is November 28.
