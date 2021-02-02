black-owned business

Chicago publicist Dori Wilson, trailblazer in Black-owned business, dead at 73

Wilson was 1st major Black runway model in Chicago for Marshall Field's, Carson's
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago publicist Dori Wilson has died at the age of 73; she was a trailblazer in Black-owned business history in the city.

The fashion and public relations giant died Monday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. A cause of death was not provided.

Wilson graduated from Hyde Park High School and Roosevelt University.

RELATED: What is Black History Month, and why is it important?

She was the first major Black runway model in Chicago for Marshall Field's and Carson's.

She went on to found Dori Wilson Public Relations in Chicago as a groundbreaking Black entrepreneur.

Condolences were pouring into Wilson's Facebook page early Tuesday. Wilson's family could not immediately be reached for comment.
