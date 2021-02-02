Chicago publicist Dori Wilson, trailblazer in Black-owned business, dead at 77

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago publicist Dori Wilson has died at age 77; she was a trailblazer in Black-owned business history in the city.
The fashion and public relations giant died Monday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. A cause of death was not provided.
A representative from Wilson's public relations firm said her death was very sudden.
Wilson graduated from Hyde Park High School and Roosevelt University.
She was the first major Black runway model in Chicago for Marshall Field's and Carson's.
She went on to found Dori Wilson Public Relations in Chicago as a groundbreaking Black entrepreneur.
Condolences were pouring into Wilson's Facebook page early Tuesday. Wilson's family could not immediately be reached for comment.
