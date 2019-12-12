Chicago Spanish-language newspaper Hoy to shutter Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hoy, a Spanish-language newspaper, is shutting down its operations Friday and the community is making one last-ditch effort to save it.The small but passionate group of about 15 advocates are speaking up for the future of a newspaper they say is vital to the Latino community in the city."I honestly feel discriminated. It feels like we're being ignored. It feels like we're being overlooked," said Hoy reader Cecilia Garcia. "It feels like our voices are not important."Hoy, owned by Tribune Publishing, started as a daily bilingual newspaper in 2003 for a growing Hispanic community. Now with Latinos comprising the largest minority in the city, the Tribune is shutting down the paper and website.After 16 years, Hoy stops publishing Friday.But the advocates say in the midst of a 2020 election and a 2020 census where Latinos have a major stake, it's not the time to stop publishing a Spanish language newspaper in Chicago."If it's a business decision, let's sit down with the community leaders and speak with you. How can we save this newspaper?" asked Julie Contreras, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).Advocates from LULAC and others hand-delivered a Letter to the Editor to Tribune Publishing, urging them to keep Hoy's doors open."When we lose a publication that's Chicago-based in any language, I think it's a little bit sad. Because that is an important strain of news and information," said Chicago History Museum Chief Historian Peter Alter.In a statement Tribune Publishing said: