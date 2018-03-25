SOCIETY

Chicago students depart for Puerto Rico to aid in hurricane relief

EMBED </>More Videos

CPS students traveled to Puerto Rico to spend their spring break helping with hurricane relief. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Help from Chicago was on its way to Puerto Rico Sunday as several local students departed to help with hurricane relief.

The group included representatives from Storehouse Church in Portage Park, seven Chicago Public High Schools, and a local college. The students are making the trip during their spring break.

"I just saw this opportunity, and I know I'd rather go out and spend my spring break knowing I helped other people out than by just meeting my own needs," said CPS student Faith Ramos.

"A lot of things we don't know until we get there, but we're going to be helping with housing, with painting, with repairs," said Sheile Poole of Storehouse Church. "We're going to help out with a few churches. Helping the elderly."

The idea for the trip came in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Maria six months ago. The church collected and sent 300,000 pounds of food to the island, but the students wanted to do more.

They have since raised $1,000 each to pay for their trip to the island.

"We sold raffle tickets after every service," said CPS student Caleb Ramos. "We sold food. We just asked for donations."

Like many from the church, Caleb's family is from Puerto Rico. Caleb's father, Charles Ramos, said he believes the trip will be an eye-opening experience for his son.

"Its going to be a very different world. I already warned him," Charles Ramos said. "Over there you're going to see people in despair, people in need. We take for granted the water we have in water bottles here. I can look around see half empty bottles. Those half empty bottles over there is a life saver for someone."

The students' trip follows a three day humanitarian visit by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Congressman Luis Gutierrez.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhurricane mariapuerto ricochicago public schoolsChicagoPortage Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News