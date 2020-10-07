Chicago voted 'Best Large City to Visit' 4th year in a row by Condé Nast Traveler poll

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Readers of Condé Nast Traveler say Chicago is the best large city in the country to visit!Chicago was first voted "Best Large City" in 2017, repeating the selection in 2018, 2019 and has now won for a fourth year in a row for 2020.It's the first time a city has been chosen as best in the nation by Condé Nast this many consecutive years."This never-before-seen, four-time accomplishment is truly a testament to the resilience and rich diversity of our City," said Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented, our communities and businesses found innovative ways to strengthen our recovery efforts while still giving residents and visitors access to all our great City has to offer. I want to thank the entire team at Condé Nast Traveler and its readers for honoring Chicago with this award for yet another year and I look forward to safely welcoming people from near and far as we continue to reopen."More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers participated in the voting period from April through June, submitting tens of thousands of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where they travel and what they enjoy.