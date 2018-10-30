CHRISTMAS TREE

Elmhurst family donates Chicago's 105th Christmas tree

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago selects a 60-foot Norway Spruce from Elmhurst as its 105th Christmas tree.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It's not quite Halloween but Chicago has selected its 105th Christmas tree.

A 60-foot Norway Spruce was donated by Deborah Orth and her family from Elmhurst.

Her tree was selected out of 79 submissions received by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The official tree cutting will be on November. It will then be delivered to Millennium Park on November 2.

The Orth family will then join Santa Claus and other guests to light the tree at the 105th Annual

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 16th.

The free event will begin at 6 p.m. and the tree will be lit at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholidaychristmas treemillennium parkElmhurstChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHRISTMAS TREE
Woman returns dead Christmas tree to Costco in January
Christmas tree recycling starts in Chicago
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals feast on Christmas trees
Recycle Christmas tree, get free mulch in Chicago
More christmas tree
SOCIETY
Field Museum to renovate Native North American Hall with Native American partners
Indiana dad dresses son in Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween
Couple in Yosemite proposal photo found
Mom's scary Halloween prank goes viral
More Society
Top Stories
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop
Neuqua Valley High School evacuated due to threat
'Boy Meets World' actor who played My. Feeny foils attempted burglary
James 'Whitey' Bulger killed in West Virginia prison
14th Amendment: Trump plans to order end of birthright citizenship
Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted after leaving dead, mutilated cat at grocery store
Country Club Hills firefighter wins discrimination, sexual harassment lawsuit
3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting in court Tuesday
Show More
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Man dragged several blocks by car in fatal East Chatham hit-and-run
Man accused of burglarizing home of Jayme Closs on morning of parents' funeral
More News