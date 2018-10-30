It's not quite Halloween but Chicago has selected its 105th Christmas tree.A 60-foot Norway Spruce was donated by Deborah Orth and her family from Elmhurst.Her tree was selected out of 79 submissions received by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.The official tree cutting will be on November. It will then be delivered to Millennium Park on November 2.The Orth family will then join Santa Claus and other guests to light the tree at the 105th AnnualChristmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 16th.The free event will begin at 6 p.m. and the tree will be lit at approximately 6:30 p.m.