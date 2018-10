Hundreds of Chileans dressed as blood-thirsty zombies, took over the streets of Santiago on Saturday during the 10th annual Zombie Walk.The Walk is inspired by the U.S. television show 'The Walking Dead'.Zombie fans donned simple face paint with fake blood to full monstrous Zombie costumes.Participants walked or role played in the street, showing off their elaborate looks.The Zombie Walk takes place two weeks before Halloween and similar walks are held around the world.