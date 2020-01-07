Society

Chris Hemsworth pledges $1M to fight bushfires devastating Australia

Actor Chris Hemsworth and his family pledged $1 million to fight the devastating fires in Australia.

The actor, known for playing Thor in the "Avengers" movies, donated the money to inspire others to help, too, CNN reported.

More than 20 people and about half a billion animals have lost their lives in the fires that have burned through millions of acres of land.

Thousands of homes have also been damaged or destroyed.

Bushfires occur annually in Australia, but severe weather conditions have contributed to a season worse than the region has seen in decades.

And the Australian summer has just begun.

Hemsworth announced his million-dollar pledge on Instagram, where he posted links to organizations and charities working to fight the Australian fires.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityaustraliadisaster reliefdisasterwildfireu.s. & worlddonations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago police warn of Near North Side robberies
LIVE | State Dept. briefing after stampede in Iran
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Loop menswear store robbed for 2nd time in 2 weeks
Downers Grove student creates sexual assault database for Illinois colleges
Transgender students get unrestricted access to locker rooms at north suburban school
Show More
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
Peppa Pig World of Play coming to Woodfield Mall
Chicago Red Stars trade for Kealia Ohai
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with scattered flurries Tuesday
Girl, 15, missing from Oswego may be in danger: police
More TOP STORIES News