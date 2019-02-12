SOCIETY

Baseball player Chris Singleton, mother killed in Charleston church shooting, speaks about racism, forgiveness

Chris Singleton, who plays baseball for the Cubs organization, spoke about racism and forigveness at Lewis University Tuesday. His mother was killed in the Charleston church shootin

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Chris Singleton, who plays baseball for the Cubs organization, spoke about racism and forgiveness at Lewis University Tuesday night.

Singleton's mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was one of the nine people killed in the Charleston AME Church massacre in 2015.

"A man walked into my church with hate in his heart, murder on his mind, after he was misled and mistaught to think we were different because we look different," he told attendees.

Singleton said he can't control what happened, he can only control how he treats others moving forward.
