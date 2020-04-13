Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue pays tribute to health care workers amid coronavirus pandemic

RIO DE JANEIRO (WLS) -- The statue of the Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro was lit up Sunday night paying tribute to health care workers in Brazil and across the world battling the spread of COVID-19.After Easter Mass on the top of the Corcovado Hill, where the statue was located, images were projected on the Christ the Redeemer statue showing it dressed as a doctor and covered in the flags of countries worldwide.Images of doctors and health care workers asking people to remain at home were also projected on the statue, along the words "Thank you" and "Hope" in different languages.