INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station

EMBED </>More Videos

The International Space Station's residents will feast on smoked turkey, green bean casserole, candied yams, cranberry sauce, cookies and fruitcake this holiday season thanks to a delivery from a SpaceX Dragon capsule. (NASA)

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have everything they need to celebrate the holidays following a Saturday delivery loaded with Christmas goodies.

A SpaceX Dragon capsule, launched days earlier from Florida, delivered smoked turkey, green bean casserole, candied yams, cranberry sauce and fruitcake to the laboratory in the sky. There also are shortbread and butter cookies and tubes of icing for decorating.

Commander Alexander Gerst used the space station's big robotic arm to grab the cargo carrier as the two craft soared 250 miles above the Pacific on Saturday. It took two tries to get the Dragon close enough for capture.

The rendezvous was delayed approximately 90 minutes because of trouble with the communication network that serves the space station.

SEE ALSO: How do astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving?

The space station has housed astronauts every Christmas since 2000; crewmembers are afforded time off to celebrate the holiday each year. Three of the space station's current residents will be on board for Christmas; the other three will return to Earth on Dec. 20. Until then, the station is home to two Americans, two Russians, one Canadian and Gerst, who is German.

In addition to the holiday feast and more than 5,000 pounds of other station equipment, the Dragon delivered 40 mice and 36,000 worms for aging and muscle studies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyinternational space stationSpaceXnasaspacechristmasholidayfoodu.s. & world
Related
How do astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving?
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
VIDEO: Stunning view of Hurricane Florence from space station
Happy 4th! NASA shares image of 'celestial fireworks'
Liftoff! Three more astronauts on their way to the ISS
More international space station
SOCIETY
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
The best performing arts events in Chicago this weekend and beyond
Pearl Harbor commemoration at Naval Station Great Lakes
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
More Society
Top Stories
Woman pinned to Indiana toll booth by own car: police
Winter storm wallops Southeast, wipes out power to 500K
Palatine police officer fatally shoots driver trying to run him over during death investigation: police
Bears remove Trubisky from injury report, ensuring start
Acero Schools reach tentative agreement with teachers
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage
Cyntoia Brown, convicted as teen, must serve 51 years before parole chance: court
Boy, 10, fights off 200 lb attacker trying to abduct him: police
Show More
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
VIDEO: Woman throws hot coffee in face of California doughnut shop owner
K9 officer unsure of new snow boots
4 teens charged after throwing rocks at windows in Bucktown
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cool Sunday
More News