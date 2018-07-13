SOCIETY

Chuck E. Cheese's answers 'bear' fiasco with own Pay Your Age day

Chuck E. Cheese offering "Pay your age" for 30 minutes of All You Can Play (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
It looks like one company's botched event is another one's golden opportunity, especially if parents still need a place where their kid can be a kid.

Since Build-A-Bear had to shut down its Pay Your Age event because it was too popular, Chuck E. Cheese's has swooped in to help dry the tears of any children who didn't get to customize their own furry friend.

The chain announced its own Pay Your Age bonanza at all participating locations on Friday. It even referenced the frenzy in a post on Facebook, saying, "Didn't get to Build A Bear? Come in on 7/13, pay your child's age, and they will get 30 minutes of all you can play."

The deal is only good where Chuck E. Cheese's Play Pass is available.

On Thursday, thousands of people showed up at Build-A-Bear locations across the country, including Houston, to redeem the offer that allowed anyone, young or old, to walk into a store and buy a Make-Your-Own stuffed animal for the price that corresponds to that person's age.

RELATED: Build-a-Bear halts too-popular "Pay Your Age" deal after massive lines form nationwide

So many customers tried to take advantage of the retailer's first ever Pay Your Age Day that they announced that the lines had been closed, citing safety concerns from "local authorities."


But sometimes you can be a victim of your own success. The crowds mushroomed, forcing the retailer to close the lines. Video showed bear-making hopefuls snaked through the malls, with kids and strollers in tow.


The company distributed vouchers to customers who were still waiting in lines after they were shut down.

The vouchers are good until Aug. 31, 2018.
