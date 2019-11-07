City launches new dashboard for affordable housing data

The dashboard aims to make data about affordable housing more transparent and accessible to the public.
According to a released announcement, the dashboard includes ARO project statuses and organizes the information geographically and visually making it easier to see how and where affordable housing is being created throughout Chicago.
The dashboard will also assist and inform the work of the new Inclusionary Housing Task Force, which will convene in early December, the release said.
According to the release, the task force is made up of nearly 200 advocates and developers charged with examining the current ordinance and recommending revisions to create equitable distribution of affordable housing throughout Chicago.
Under Mayor Lightfoot's leadership, the new Task Force will use the ARO tool to maximize and expand affordable housing to close the gap in key communities, the announcement said.
The new ARO Dashboard can be viewed by visiting: chicago.gov/ARO.