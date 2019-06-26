CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new text service launching Wednesday in Chicago to help anyone who is homeless or in danger of being put out on the street.
To use the Text to Connect to End Homelessness platform, just text the word "Connect" to 773-786-9916. You'll receive a message back with an automated assessment of your housing needs. Afterwards you'll will be connected with support services nearest to you.
The service can be used by those experiencing homelessness as well as those who want to help them.
For more information, visit connectmenow.org.
City launching Text to Connect to End Homelessness service
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News