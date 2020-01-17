Society

City leaders gather at annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Breakfast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders gathered Friday morning to celebrate the life of Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr..

The city's annual Interfaith Breakfast recognizes people working toward King's mission of peace, human rights and economic empowerment.

Marian Wright Edelman, the founder of the Children's Defense Fund, was this year's keynote speaker. The Champion of Freedom Award recipient is Dr. Mildred C. Harris, founder and CEO of God First Church and Ministries.

This year's celebration will featured award winning photographs of Doctor King from the Civil Rights Movement by Bernard Kleina.
