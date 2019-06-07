Society

City to honor Crossing Guard of the Year Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A long-time crossing guard who has made it her mission to keep kids safe will be honored Friday.

Friday, Roxie Calhoun will be recognized as Crossing Guard of the Year by the Office of Emergency Management and Communication, Chicago Public Schools and the Archdiocese of Chicago. She's been with the city for the past 51 years, working in the North Center neighborhood at Coonley and St. Benedict elementary schools.

Calhoun beat out more than 800 other entries. This is the first of many "thank yous" Calhoun will receive as she prepares to retire in a few weeks.
