Board rejects plan for marijuana dispensary in Gold Coast after nearly 12-hour meeting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Gold Coast will not be the next area with a marijuana dispensary.
Second ward alderman Brian Hopkins says after nearly 12 hours of testimony and deliberation, the Zoning Board of Appeals voted to deny the special use zoning application.
In a released statement to the community, Hopkins says in part, "To the hundreds of residents who took action to oppose this special use application this is your victory, as it wouldn't have been possible without your advocacy. Whether you signed up as an objecting witness, called or emailed my office or the ZBA, participated in a rally or public action, or something else to support the Stop Pot on Maple effort, I am proud of your hard work."
Hopkins says the proposed site on Maple street is not a suitable location for a high-volume dispensary.
