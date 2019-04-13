u.s. & world

Coke can from 1988 washes ashore in Scotland

By Danny Clemens
CRAMOND, Scotland -- A Coke can that spent decades bobbing in the ocean is finally headed for proper disposal after washing ashore on a beach in Scotland.

Volunteers working with the Marine Conservation Society found the can on a beach outside Edinburgh earlier this month during a cleanup event. They were able to pinpoint the can's age due to its design promoting the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.

The years the can spent floating in the ocean are just a fraction of its lifespan. Though estimates vary, it's widely agreed that it can take several centuries for an aluminum can to fully decompose.

"This really unusual find shows that when it comes to litter, there is no 'away' and we need to ensure that anything we are using today is not being picked up by volunteers in 30 or more years' time," Marine Conservation Society officer Catherine Gemmell said in a news release.

Aluminum that is properly recycled, meanwhile, can be recycled infinitely. The Aluminum Association, a manufacturing industry group, claims that nearly 75% of all aluminum produced in the United States is still in use today

The decades-old can was just one piece of nearly 10 pounds litter that the team of 31 volunteers cleaned from a 330-foot stretch of beach that day. Though the majority of the waste was plastic, they also found a large amount of sewage debris including 100 wet wipes that shouldn't have been flushed down the toilet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmentpollutionoceansu.s. & worldocean conservationeurope
U.S. & WORLD
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News