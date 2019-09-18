society

College football fan asks for beer money on 'College GameDay,' donates funds to sick children

A college football fan in Iowa turned a joke into a serious effort to help sick children.

Carson King wanted to see if a well-placed sign on a national stage could get him a few bucks for beer.



During the ESPN pre-game show for the Iowa State University football game over the weekend, he held up a sign requesting money for his Venmo account so he could buy a few brews.

In a matter of minutes, King said he had $600 and then $1,000 sent to his account.

"I had people from Texas, Idaho, California, Massachusetts. A lot of Clemson people donated. I guess they like Busch Light, too," said King.

Carson said he immediately called his parents, and they came up with a plan.

He kept enough money for a case of beer and plans to send the rest to the University of Iowa's Children's Hospital.

King has reportedly received more than $36,000 from people around the country. He said he will keep his Venmo account open through the end of the month and will then bring the donation to the children's hospital in person.
