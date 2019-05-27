College grad poses with immigrant parents in same field where they worked together

A California woman who just earned her master's degree in education found a unique way to provide a touching tribute to her hard-working parents.Erica Alfaro, 29, graduated from San Diego State University earlier this month and credits her farm-working parents for inspiring her to get a degree.Alfaro said she wanted to honor them with her graduation photos, which were taken in the fruit fields where her mother still works.In the pictures, she wears her graduation cap and gown alongside her parents, who are in their work clothes, in the middle of the fields.Alfaro's parents are also both immigrants from Mexico and were never able to go to school.She dropped out of high school when she became pregnant at the age of 15. She also worked long hours in that same field with her parents.Two years later, she enrolled in a home school program and kept going.Besides her master's degree, Alfaro has a psychology degree from San Diego State.She plans to become a school counselor.