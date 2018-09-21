SOCIETY

Colorado woman says she lost $35,000 stored in her freezer

A woman lost $35,000 in cold, hard cash.

Steve Romo
THORNTON, Colorado --
A woman says she is desperate to find her life savings that she stored in a freezer, which was taken back to Costco for an exchange.

Renee Reece says she stored about $35,000 in her freezer. She has an aggressive form of multiple sclerosis, which she says made it difficult to take regular trips to the bank.

Costco says a contractor took that freezer and now that money is nowhere to be found. The store filed a claim, but Reece says it's been months and the money has not been recovered.
