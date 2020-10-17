ComEd power outage impacts 3K customers in Chicago, Blue Island, Elk Grove; more than a dozen Chicago flights canceled

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 3,000 customers are without power and several flights have been canceled due to a ComEd outage Saturday evening.The power company said they have a total of 94 active outages, which affects 3,269 customers as of 5:15 p.m.More than 1,400 people are without power in Chicago, another 835 in Blue Island and 450 in Elk Grove Village, according to ComEd.The Chicago Department of Aviation also said 13 flights at O'Hare International Airport and one flight at Midway Airport have been canceled due to the outage."Most" of the issues are weather-related, according to ComEd.