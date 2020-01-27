Concerning note in Denver high school bathroom leads to outpour of positivity, kindness Post-its

DENVER -- Most of the time the girl's high school bathroom is known for gossip.
But one Colorado high school has created an overwhelmingly positive stall thanks to anonymous Post-its, KDVR reported.
Students Hannah, Taylor and Teagan are among the girls who wrote messages full of encouragement and kindness in contrast to a message some students found troubling.
The note written by a fellow student read: "Is life worth all the b-s?"
"Our first instinct is to scrub it off, like, erase it, like, it's vandalism, but, no, like, we have to pay attention to those kinds of things," student Hannah Blackman said.
The girls said mental health is a serious issue in their school.
"People are going through stuff, like, so severely that they, like, don't want to be alive anymore. Like, I don't think, like, people grasp how big of a deal that is," student Teagan McGovern said.
Notes on the bathroom read things like:
You are loved.
You are beautiful.
You have a future.
"Personally, I know, like, just going in there even not having a bad day it's just, like, a good feeling just to see positivity," student Taylor Volek said.
The students hope that the positivity will stick even if the notes come down.
"Everybody's situation is different, but, at the same time, like, we're all very alike, and we need to kind of stick together, and I feel like that's something that we could be better at as a community," Blackman said.
A teacher said the school plans to move the Post-its to a main hallway so students can see them.
Hannah, Taylor and Teagan said they are now raising funds for suicide prevention.
