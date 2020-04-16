coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: Cook County Medical Examiner's Office unveils COVID-19 dashboard

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle held a news conference Thursday to unveil a new COVID-19 dashboard from the medical examiner's office.

The medical examiner's dashboard shows the areas hardest hit by COVID-19 and is updated daily at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. and includes demographic data such as race and ethnicity. The dashboard can be viewed at https://maps.cookcountyil.gov/medexamcovid19.

Officials also announced the Social Vulnerability Index, which officials say shows which areas that are most vulnerable to events such as a pandemic. The Social Vulnerability Index can be accessed at maps.cookcountyil.gov/svi.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

"Take a look at the communities most impacted by COVID-19 and then look at the Social Vulnerability Index - you'll see a direct link between the deaths we are seeing and the communities where these individuals resided," said President Preckwinkle. "Our communities of color are once again the ones hit the hardest and the long-term social and economic effects to these communities will be felt for many years to come."

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?

For more information, visit www.cookcountypublichealth.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycook countycoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscook countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
23 COVID-19 deaths reported at Joliet nursing home
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
COVID-19: Chicago barbers, stylists saying 'no' to house calls
23 COVID-19 deaths reported at Joliet nursing home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check direct deposit issues reported during 1st round of payments
COVID-19 data shows Chicago is 'flattening the curve,' officials say
2 killed in Wauconda wrong-way crash
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago Weather: Snow expected to move in Thursday night
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
23 COVID-19 deaths reported at Joliet nursing home
Show More
COVID-19: Chicago barbers, stylists saying 'no' to house calls
Here's why respirators, intubation needed to treat coronavirus
Face mask requirement in Skokie takes effect Thursday
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Thursday, snow at night
What to know about Illinois' 24,593 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News