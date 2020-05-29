Cook County Board Pres. Preckwinkle visits Cradles to Crayons' main warehouse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle planned to visit Cradles to Crayons' main warehouse on Chicago's Northwest Side Friday morning.Housing Authority of Cook County Executive Director Richard J. Monocchio will join Preckwinkle in a tour of the Avondale facility at 11 a.m. Cradles to Crayons Executive Director Shoshana Buchholz-Miller will lead the tour.Since its establishment, Cradles to Crayons has served more than 35,000 Chicagoland children through its weekly distributions to service partners, according to its website.The facility is located at 4141 W. George St.Visitfor more information.