Reopening Chicago: Circuit Courts resume with limited proceedings; EPA expands vehicle emissions testing hours

The Illinois EPA is expanding the hours for vehicle emissions testings beginning Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago slowly reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic, more court proceedings are to resume Monday in Cook County.The circuit court will hold trials that do not involve juries.Most other hearings will be held via video-link whenever possible, however there is still a hold on civil proceedings for the time being.There is also a hold on any evictions in the county until July 31.Most in-person operations stopped in mid- March because of the pandemic.The Illinois EPA is also expanding the hours for vehicle emissions testings beginning Monday.The sites were closed early on in the pandemic, so many people are behind on their tests.The sites are scheduled to be open Mondays and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., through August 31.Hours for the rest of the week will remain the same.