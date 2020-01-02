Cook County clerk issues first marriage license of 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough presided over a wedding for the first couple to file for a marriage license in 2020 Thursday morning.The ceremony was part of an annual tradition going back to 1991 and took place in the clerk's office in the Daley Center, with Jasmin Blackman and Bamarco Johnson of Chicago first in line to get married.Several establishments have donated gifts to the newlywed couple, including a $100 gift card from Hotels.com, tickets to a comedy show from The Laugh Factory Chicago, dinner for two at Remington's Chicago, flowers from Robert Daniels Florist, a $100 gift card for Eli's Cheesecake and arrangement of chocolate-covered fruit from Edible Arrangements.