Cook County Judge Jackie Portman-Brown reassigned 'indefinitely' after video captures her locking up 10-year-old

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County judge taken off the bench after putting a 10-year-old girl into a holding cell won't be returning to her job anytime soon.Circuit Court Judge Jackie Portman-Brown was assigned to administrative duties on February 26 after surveillance video captured her putting the girl in a Cook County Courthouse cell.From several different camera angles, Judge Portman-Brown is seen dragging a little girl into an empty holding cell behind her courtroom.Still wearing her black robe, surveillance video shows Portman-Brown leave the cell, while what appears to be a sheriff's deputy locks it up.The young child remains inside for about 10 minutes, while the sheriff's deputy stays and talks with the girl.The video was met with outrage from the legal community, considering the holding cells are the Leighton Criminal Court building have been called unsanitary from inmates waiting for court.The circuit court's executive committee extended that assignment indefinitely on Wednesday.The committee is also requiring Portman-Brown to receive mentoring.