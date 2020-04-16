CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will hold a news conference Thursday to unveil a new COVID-19 dashboard from the medical examiner's office.
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
Preckwinkle will also reveal a social vulnerability index. She will be joined at the news conference by Cook County Medical Examiner Ponni Arunkumar, Cook County Bureau Chief of Technology Tom Lynch and Cook County Chief Data Officer Dessa Gypalo.
On Wednesday, Preckwinkle announced an alternative housing program for suburban Cook County residents who are recovering from COVID-19 along with people who do not have a separate room to self-isolate.
ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?
For more information, visit www.cookcountypublichealth.org.
Coronavirus Illinois: Cook County Medical Examiner's Office to unveil COVID-19 dashboard
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More