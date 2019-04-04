Country star Brad Paisley breaks ground on free grocery store in Nashville

It's going to be called The Store and will serve less fortunate people in the Nashville area.
Customers, who are referred there by nonprofit and government agencies, can shop for food and other necessities for free for one year.
The goal is to serve roughly 3,000 people per year.
The Paisley family says they got the idea from volunteering with their kids at a similar store in California.