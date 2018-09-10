SOCIETY

Couple finds love after loss in Elgin senior home

A couple in their 80s has found love again after losing their spouses and moving into a senior living community.

ELGIN, Ill. --
A couple in their 80s has found love again after losing their spouses and moving into a senior living community in northwest suburban Elgin.

Our news partner The Daily Herald reports Jim Gathman, 89, and Carolyn Rohde, 82, will tie the knot on September 16 at The Greens of Elgin, where they live.

Gathman and Rohde said their joyful bond is much about their mutual love of laughter.

"Jim and I can find humor in just about anything that comes along," Rohde said.

You can read more about their love story on DailyHerald.com.
