SOCIETY

Couple visits 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day to celebrate 10th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

One couple traveled from Disney World in Florida to Disneyland in Anaheim in one day to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

By ABC7.com staff
One couple may have just declared themselves the ultimate Disney fans.

Clark and Heather Ensminger of Kingsport, Tennessee went on an epic Disney parks trip on Wednesday, traveling from Disney World in Florida to Disneyland in Anaheim - all in one day.

It was all part of their 10-year wedding anniversary.

They first visited four of the parks at Disney World.

The pair then hopped on a cross-country flight to Southern California, and made it to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Photos from the trip show the couple posing in front of Cinderella Castle at Disney World during the day, and taking a selfie before riding the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure at night.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneylanddisneyDisney Worldtheme parkweddingu.s. & worldCaliforniaFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Halloween 2018: Fortnite is the most popular costume
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
More Society
Top Stories
Police: 'Foul play' suspected in case of missing pregnant postal worker
'I'm sure on benzos': Suburban man charged with DUI, driving with missing wheel
Jayme Closs disappearance: Volunteers join search for Wis. girl whose parents were killed
Man charged in 1999 Hammond double murder
Surveillance image released of driver suspected in deadly Englewood hit-and-run
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Students served kangaroo meat for school lunch
VIDEO: Deputy punches drunk man repeatedly during arrest
Show More
'It's just too much': Black father speaks out after 'Golfcart Gail' incident
245 animals, including snakes, tortoises, seized from 2nd Pa. home
Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $970M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with light showers Friday
More News