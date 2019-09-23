good news

Couple's beloved dog found after 57-day search that included dog mom quitting job to focus on search efforts

Carole and Verne King pulled out all the stops to find their beloved collie, Katie.

For 57 days, they were distraught about losing Kaite, not knowing if they would ever see her again.

The couple lives near Spokane, Washington, and routinely visits Montana with Katie, who is virtually a family member. In July, when they were vacationing in Montana, Katie got spooked during a storm and escaped through an unlatched door.

"I raced downstairs and talked with the hotel clerk, in hopes that they had my dog," Carole said. "They didn't."

They weren't merely passing out flyers. They looked throughout the wilderness near Glacier National Park and went to great lengths to find her. Carole quit her job to focus on the search.

She and her husband even bought night-vision goggles. They would search through abandoned buildings and canvassed fields. No stone was left unturned.

When the search looked hopeless, Verne wrote a note for Katie, ending it with "Instead of saying goodbye, I would rather say, 'see you soon.'"

More than 4 weeks later, a tip came in that a dog similar to Katie had been found.

Finally, the persistence of the Kings paid off, and they were reunited with Katie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygood newsgood morning america
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
WATCH: 3rd grader with wheelchair plays in recess basketball game
Adopted! Best buds Waffles and Hemingway find forever home
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Boy gives up Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot in Logan Square attempted carjacking
Man charged in shootings of CPD officer, woman
26 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Officer suspended after arresting 6-year-old and 8-year-old
Louisiana man drowns after underwater marriage proposal
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
Metra UP-West service disrupted after pedestrian struck near Glen Ellyn
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy Monday
University of Chicago Medical Center nurses not allowed to return after strike
Who won Emmy Awards: List of winners
Chicago officer joins street musician for improvised duet
How millennials can build up credit
More TOP STORIES News