Chicago police holding open house for potential new recruits

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you have ever thought about joining the ranks of the Chicago Police Department, you can get all your questions answered on Saturday morning.

Chicago police are holding an open house for people interested in becoming a police officer.

It starts at 10:30 a.m. at CPD's Education and Training Academy, 13000 W. Jackson Blvd., on the Near West Side.

Those who are unable attend the open house can still apply on the Chicago Police Department website.

The deadline to apply is November 28.
