CPD officer remembered by family, colleagues 10 years after death in the line of duty

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday marked 10 years since Chicago Police Officer Alex Valadez was shot and killed in the line of duty.Every year, his family and Chicago police officers join together to honor him.Chicago Police Officer Alex Valadez Sr., 27, was shot and killed in June 2009 when he and his partner responded to a shots fired call in Englewood. Christina Rodriguez was three months shy of her due date with their son."Because of the collective support and love and prayers from everyone, it's just so much easier to get through it, because we know that they are there with us - with his friends and with his family," said Valadez's sister, Wilda Garcia.Alex Valadez's 10-year-old son, Alex Valadez Junior, was born three months after his father's murder, but Alex knows what a hero his father was thanks to his family and Valadez's colleagues.With dozens of officers there in support Saturday, it's clear that Valadez had many brothers and sisters in blue."It's a great showing to have almost a 100, probably more than 100 officers to honor Alex after 10 years. It's a great thing. It shows that we never forget," said CPD 7th District Commander Roderick Robinson.The Valadez family experienced that day what so many more have and will experience."All of us wish that officers get to go home at the end of the night. They know and are some of the most bravest people from our city who put on that uniform, wear that badge, knowing there's a risk in protecting our city they may not make it home," said Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th Ward).