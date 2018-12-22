CHICAGO (WLS) --The other Chicago police officer who was fatally struck by a train Monday will be laid to rest Saturday.
Hundreds are expected to attend the funeral for Officer Eduardo Marmolejo, 36, at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, which has been the site of several other funerals for Chicago first responders earlier this year.
Just yesterday, The Chicago Police Department celebrated the life of Officer Conrad Gary, 31, there with full police honors.
Monday night, Gary and his partner Officer Eduardo Marmolejo were looking for an armed man when they were struck and killed by a commuter train near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.
RELATED: Man charged after deaths of CPD Officers Conrad Gary, Eduardo Marmolejo says he found gun in alley
Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Governor Bruce Rauner and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson gave remarks at Gary's funeral Mass. Emanuel is also expected to speak at Marmolejo's funeral, which is set to begin about 11 a.m.
Marmolejo had been on the force with the 5th District for about 2.5 years. He lived in Beverly with his wife and three daughters.
"This has been so difficult not only on the families, but the men and women of the Chicago Police Department," said 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea.