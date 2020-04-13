Society

Crest Hill woman creates 'Window of Hope' to thank first responders

By and Marissa N. Isang
CREST HILL, Ill. (WLS) -- A Crest Hill woman is inviting everyone to show a little kindness and give a lot of thanks to the men and women on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I thought every day I would put something up in my window," Mary Ann Sternisha said. "I'm calling it the Window of Hope Challenge."

Her call to action to spread positivity in uncertain times began as an activity for her grandkids. Now, it's slowly becoming a movement of its own.

"I just drove around the neighborhood today and there are still people that have things in their windows and it's just kind of cool," Sternisha said.

For Sternisha, deciding to focus on thanking first responders with these messages was easy because of their hard work and a personal connection.

"Well, my son-in-law's in healthcare - not on the front lines, but involved in health care - and I have cousins that are firemen. My neighbor across the street as a fireman/first responder/paramedic. And so I thought, you know, they really are the first ones on the scene so that's why I wanted to thank them first," Sternisha said.

The plan is to add something new to her sign every day and hope all of you take part.

"We bring some sunshine into people's lives right now... I mean, the fear of the unknown is very, it's just scary. It's a scary time," Sternisha said. "We've never been through anything like this so, it's just messages of hope. And being thankful to the people that are still keeping us going."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycrest hillcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisgood news
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll nears 800, 22K total cases, Pritzker says
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Scientists working on potential 'game changer' therapy using blood plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients
Chicago election worker dies after contracting COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 22,025 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus stimulus payments to be received starting Wednesday
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and breezy with flurries possible
Lightfoot announces support for homeless during COVID-19 pandemic
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Funeral held for Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19
Little Village smokestack implosion sparks outrage, plans for lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News