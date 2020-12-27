race in america

Criminal justice reforms likely in next Wisconsin state budget, governor says

Police shootings of Jacob Blake, Alvin Cole sparked Wisconsin protests
By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers says he'll likely include criminal justice reforms in the next state budget as Wisconsin emerges from a tumultuous year of protests over police brutality and racism.

The governor told The Associated Press in a year-end interview that the executive budget will "hopefully" include proposals to resolve criminal justice disparities.

RELATED: Addressing racial justice and equality in Kenosha

He declined to offer specifics.

Evers called on the Legislature to meet in special session in August to consider a number of police reform proposals, including banning chokeholds, creating use-of-force standards and grants for organizations working on ways to mediate conflicts and prevent violence.

RELATED: Peaceful protestors hold 24-hour rally, calling for justice in Jacob Blake shooting, healing for Kenosha

Republicans gaveled in and gaveled out in less than a minute without taking any action.

Civil unrest hit Wisconsin cities including Kenosha and Wauwatosa in 2020 after the police shootings of Jacob Blake and Alvin Cole.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
