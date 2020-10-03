Crown Point looks to install facial recognition cameras to help in COVID-19 contact tracing

RELATED: Indiana coronaviurs: New COVID-19 case numbers, deaths
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Friday that Crown Point media director Adam Graper said the analytical cameras are detailed and can identify when people aren't social distancing through a heat map, which shows the concentration of individuals, as well as help coronavirus contact tracing efforts.
Crown Point is waiting on proposals for the project.
Graper said during a Board of Works meeting that the city has reevaluated how it uses technology to interact with the community.