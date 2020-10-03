Crown Point looks to install facial recognition cameras to help in COVID-19 contact tracing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6700644" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Getting people back into the workplace and the classroom can help breathe life back into the economy. But there are still concerns about COVID-19 exposure.

CROWN POINT, Ind. -- A northwestern Indiana city wants to install a facial recognition video network camera system downtown that it hopes will help slow the spread of the coronavirus.The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Friday that Crown Point media director Adam Graper said the analytical cameras are detailed and can identify when people aren't social distancing through a heat map, which shows the concentration of individuals, as well as help coronavirus contact tracing efforts.Crown Point is waiting on proposals for the project.Graper said during a Board of Works meeting that the city has reevaluated how it uses technology to interact with the community.