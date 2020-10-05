Society

Crown Point will not install facial recognition cameras to help in COVID-19 contact tracing

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- Crown Point, Indiana will not be installing a facial recognition network camera system to fight COVID-19, the city announced Sunday.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Friday that the city was considering using a facial recognition video camera system to fight COVID-19. Crown Point media director Adam Graper said the analytical cameras are detailed and can identify when people aren't social distancing through a heat map, which shows the concentration of individuals, as well as help coronavirus contact tracing efforts.

RELATED: Cameras used to detect heat could help Illinois schools, businesses maintain social distancing during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Getting people back into the workplace and the classroom can help breathe life back into the economy. But there are still concerns about COVID-19 exposure.



On Sunday, the city released a statement saying, "After a passionate discussion, the City of Crown Point wants to clarify that any upgrades or additional cameras WILL NOT be purchased for the purpose of COVID-19 response or enforcement.

"Our exploratory research has determined that while the technology is there along with a 100% funding source, the enforcement mechanisms and role of the City's municipal government can and should be used in a different capacity."



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycrown pointindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusvideo camerau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
Trump's quick drive potentially exposed others to COVID-19, doctor says
Regal Cinemas closing movie theaters across US, including 9 IL locations
Family given a Texas island in 1759 fights for royalties promised
1 fatally shot on Edens expressway on NW Side; NB lanes reopen
33 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Food stamp benefits going up as food prices rise
Show More
NU study finds most hospitalized with COVID-19 experience neurological symptoms
Tropical Storm Delta to track path toward Gulf Coast
Ind. voter registration ends Monday
Chicago Weather: Frosty start Monday and sunny
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed
More TOP STORIES News