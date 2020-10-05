Crown Point will not install facial recognition cameras to help in COVID-19 contact tracing

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported Friday that the city was considering using a facial recognition video camera system to fight COVID-19. Crown Point media director Adam Graper said the analytical cameras are detailed and can identify when people aren't social distancing through a heat map, which shows the concentration of individuals, as well as help coronavirus contact tracing efforts.
On Sunday, the city released a statement saying, "After a passionate discussion, the City of Crown Point wants to clarify that any upgrades or additional cameras WILL NOT be purchased for the purpose of COVID-19 response or enforcement.
"Our exploratory research has determined that while the technology is there along with a 100% funding source, the enforcement mechanisms and role of the City's municipal government can and should be used in a different capacity."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.