Society

Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians vote ratify a new contract, ending 7-week strike

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra voted unanimously Saturday to ratify a new five-year contract, ending a seven-week strike.

It includes a 13.25% increase in salary and protects their guaranteed retirement benefits, with no increases to the cost of musician health benefits.

The new agreement preserves guaranteed minimum retirement benefits for current musicians and commits to providing retirement security for new hires.

On Friday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel released a statement that said after convening at City Hall, both the CSO musicians and management had reached an agreement in principle.

RELATED: Chicago Symphony Orchestra, musicians reach agreement ending 7-week strike

The Musicians will continue to play the previously scheduled three free concerts for the public in its ongoing series, "From the Heart of the Orchestra," at venues across the city and the suburbs. The concerts include the entire Orchestra on April 30 at Steinmetz High School and a string quartet on May 3 at the Garfield Park Conservatory.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagostrikechicago symphony orchestra
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News